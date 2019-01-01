QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd operates international and bilingual K-12 schools in the People's republic of China (PRC). The company offers a broad range of internationally-accredited curriculum in its schools. Its operating segment includes International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Complementary Education Services, Overseas School, and Education Technology. The company generates maximum revenue from the International Schools segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from China.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.240
REV129.490M49.536M-79.954M

Bright Scholar Education Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bright Scholar Education's (BEDU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.70 expecting BEDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bright Scholar Education (BEDU)?

A

The stock price for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) is $1.0532 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Scholar Education.

Q

When is Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) reporting earnings?

A

Bright Scholar Education’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bright Scholar Education.

Q

What sector and industry does Bright Scholar Education (BEDU) operate in?

A

Bright Scholar Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.