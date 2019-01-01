|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.240
|REV
|129.490M
|49.536M
|-79.954M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Bright Scholar Education’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI).
The latest price target for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.70 expecting BEDU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.36% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bright Scholar Education (NYSE: BEDU) is $1.0532 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bright Scholar Education.
Bright Scholar Education’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bright Scholar Education.
Bright Scholar Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.