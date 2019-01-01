QQQ
Range
15.48 - 16.31
Vol / Avg.
1.8M/899K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.26 - 15.68
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.81
P/E
-
EPS
-0.84
Shares
108.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 12:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 7:24AM
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Golar LNG Ltd is a midstream LNG company operates in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The segment in which the group operates includes Shipping, FLNG (Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas vessels), Power, and Corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the FLNG segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV116.600M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golar LNG Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golar LNG (GLNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golar LNG's (GLNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Golar LNG (GLNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) was reported by B of A Securities on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GLNG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Golar LNG (GLNG)?

A

The stock price for Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) is $16.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golar LNG (GLNG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2019.

Q

When is Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) reporting earnings?

A

Golar LNG’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Golar LNG (GLNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golar LNG.

Q

What sector and industry does Golar LNG (GLNG) operate in?

A

Golar LNG is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.