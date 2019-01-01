|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.080
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|116.600M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Golar LNG’s space includes: Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS), Frontline (NYSE:FRO), Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) and NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS).
The latest price target for Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) was reported by B of A Securities on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GLNG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) is $16.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2019.
Golar LNG’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Golar LNG.
Golar LNG is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.