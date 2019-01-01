Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company's principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada, the United States, and China represents the company's largest markets and contributes the vast majority of its total revenue.