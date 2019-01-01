QQQ
Range
1.6 - 1.68
Vol / Avg.
3.1K/22.6K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.01%
52 Wk
1.23 - 2.19
Mkt Cap
546.7M
Payout Ratio
7.14
Open
1.6
P/E
3.56
EPS
0.12
Shares
325.4M
Outstanding
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company's principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada, the United States, and China represents the company's largest markets and contributes the vast majority of its total revenue.

Western Forest Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Western Forest Products (WFSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Western Forest Products (OTCPK: WFSTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Western Forest Products's (WFSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Western Forest Products.

Q

What is the target price for Western Forest Products (WFSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Western Forest Products

Q

Current Stock Price for Western Forest Products (WFSTF)?

A

The stock price for Western Forest Products (OTCPK: WFSTF) is $1.68 last updated Today at 4:45:34 PM.

Q

Does Western Forest Products (WFSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Western Forest Products.

Q

When is Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Western Forest Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Western Forest Products (WFSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Western Forest Products.

Q

What sector and industry does Western Forest Products (WFSTF) operate in?

A

Western Forest Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.