ICBC is headquartered in Beijing and founded in 1984, the bank listed its shares in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2006. It is China's largest by asset scale and by share of lending and deposits. Central Huijin Investment (China's sovereign wealth fund manager) and China's Ministry of Finance are ICBC's two largest shareholders, each with a stake of around 35%. ICBC operates 16,270 outlets. Among these outlets, 417 outlets are located in 42 countries and regions overseas. Corporate banking, retail banking, and wholesale banking accounted for 46%, 42%, and 12% of total revenue, respectively, and 38%, 44%, and 17% of profit before tax in 2020. Overseas banking and other business contributed 14% of total revenue and 7% of profit before tax in 2020.