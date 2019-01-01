QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.63 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.41
Shares
5.9B
Outstanding
Centrica is a diversified utility based in the U.K. with operations that produce oil and gas and supply natural gas and electricity. Its British Gas business unit is the largest residential supplier of natural gas and HVAC services in Britain. Through bolt-on acquisitions, Centrica intend to build a footprint in innovative energy services linked to new uses. It plans to sell its E&P business and its 20% stake in EDF's nuclear plants in the U.K.

Centrica Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Centrica (CPYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Centrica (OTCPK: CPYYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Centrica's (CPYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Centrica.

Q

What is the target price for Centrica (CPYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Centrica

Q

Current Stock Price for Centrica (CPYYF)?

A

The stock price for Centrica (OTCPK: CPYYF) is $1.015 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 17:10:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Centrica (CPYYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Centrica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Centrica (CPYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Centrica.

Q

What sector and industry does Centrica (CPYYF) operate in?

A

Centrica is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.