Centrica is a diversified utility based in the U.K. with operations that produce oil and gas and supply natural gas and electricity. Its British Gas business unit is the largest residential supplier of natural gas and HVAC services in Britain. Through bolt-on acquisitions, Centrica intend to build a footprint in innovative energy services linked to new uses. It plans to sell its E&P business and its 20% stake in EDF's nuclear plants in the U.K.