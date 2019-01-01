Awilco Drilling PLC is engaged in operating the drilling rigs. Its business is to own offshore drilling rigs for use in offshore drilling operations and to provide drilling services for oil and gas companies using these rigs. Its segment provides drilling services in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates approximately two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the WilPhoenix and WilHunter, both standardized rigs used in the drilling of oil and gas wells in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea.