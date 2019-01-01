QQQ
Awilco Drilling PLC is engaged in operating the drilling rigs. Its business is to own offshore drilling rigs for use in offshore drilling operations and to provide drilling services for oil and gas companies using these rigs. Its segment provides drilling services in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates approximately two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the WilPhoenix and WilHunter, both standardized rigs used in the drilling of oil and gas wells in the United Kingdom sector of the North Sea.

Awilco Drilling Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Awilco Drilling (OTCEM: AWLCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Awilco Drilling's (AWLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Awilco Drilling.

Q

What is the target price for Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Awilco Drilling

Q

Current Stock Price for Awilco Drilling (AWLCF)?

A

The stock price for Awilco Drilling (OTCEM: AWLCF) is $0.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:12:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on May 22, 2018.

Q

When is Awilco Drilling (OTCEM:AWLCF) reporting earnings?

A

Awilco Drilling does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Awilco Drilling.

Q

What sector and industry does Awilco Drilling (AWLCF) operate in?

A

Awilco Drilling is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.