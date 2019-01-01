QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4 - 4
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/2.5K
Div / Yield
0.31/7.48%
52 Wk
3.84 - 4.37
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
83.71
Open
4
P/E
11.65
EPS
0.05
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Direct Line was founded in 1985 by Peter Wood and Martin Long and became synonymous with the television ads that touted Direct Line's red telephone. This was the unique selling point for the company, the telephone as the main channel used for communication and distribution. A launch to cut out the middleman and another step in the United Kingdom's insurance industry's disintermediation.In these early years on expanding into home insurance the business was acquired by the bank Royal Bank of Scotland. This partnership then came to a head in 2009 when RBS was forced to agree to a divestment in order to satisfy terms of a bailout. That divestment was completed in February 2014.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Direct Line Insurance Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Direct Line Insurance Gr (DIISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direct Line Insurance Gr (OTCPK: DIISF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direct Line Insurance Gr's (DIISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direct Line Insurance Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Direct Line Insurance Gr (DIISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direct Line Insurance Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Direct Line Insurance Gr (DIISF)?

A

The stock price for Direct Line Insurance Gr (OTCPK: DIISF) is $4 last updated Today at 3:05:20 PM.

Q

Does Direct Line Insurance Gr (DIISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Direct Line Insurance Gr.

Q

When is Direct Line Insurance Gr (OTCPK:DIISF) reporting earnings?

A

Direct Line Insurance Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direct Line Insurance Gr (DIISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direct Line Insurance Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Direct Line Insurance Gr (DIISF) operate in?

A

Direct Line Insurance Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.