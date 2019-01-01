QQQ
Inuvo Inc develops and sells information technology solutions for marketing. It develops technology to deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet. Its products and services include ValidClick and IntentKey. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels, and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, social, and native. It has clients from various industries that include retail, automotive, insurance, health care, technology, telecommunications, and finance. Its ValidClick platform provides marketing services to Yahoo, Google, and Microsoft. Geographically all its operations function through the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inuvo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inuvo (INUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inuvo (AMEX: INUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inuvo's (INUV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inuvo.

Q

What is the target price for Inuvo (INUV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inuvo (AMEX: INUV) was reported by Maxim Group on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.25 expecting INUV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 194.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inuvo (INUV)?

A

The stock price for Inuvo (AMEX: INUV) is $0.4243 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inuvo (INUV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inuvo.

Q

When is Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) reporting earnings?

A

Inuvo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Inuvo (INUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inuvo.

Q

What sector and industry does Inuvo (INUV) operate in?

A

Inuvo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.