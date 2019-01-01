Inuvo Inc develops and sells information technology solutions for marketing. It develops technology to deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet. Its products and services include ValidClick and IntentKey. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels, and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, social, and native. It has clients from various industries that include retail, automotive, insurance, health care, technology, telecommunications, and finance. Its ValidClick platform provides marketing services to Yahoo, Google, and Microsoft. Geographically all its operations function through the United States.