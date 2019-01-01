QQQ
Malin Corporation PLC is a global life sciences company. Its investee companies are in science and discovery, clinical and commercial sectors. The company's approach is to create shareholder value through the selective long-term application of capital and operational expertise to private, pre-trade sale operating businesses in the life sciences industry. The company derives all of its revenue from its subsidiary. Its subsidiary income is derived from the sale of pharmaceutical products.

Malin Corporation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Malin Corporation (MLLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Malin Corporation (OTCGM: MLLNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Malin Corporation's (MLLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Malin Corporation.

Q

What is the target price for Malin Corporation (MLLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Malin Corporation

Q

Current Stock Price for Malin Corporation (MLLNF)?

A

The stock price for Malin Corporation (OTCGM: MLLNF) is $7.6414 last updated Mon Jul 19 2021 16:24:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Malin Corporation (MLLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Malin Corporation.

Q

When is Malin Corporation (OTCGM:MLLNF) reporting earnings?

A

Malin Corporation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Malin Corporation (MLLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Malin Corporation.

Q

What sector and industry does Malin Corporation (MLLNF) operate in?

A

Malin Corporation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.