Covalon Technologies Ltd is principally engaged in the business of developing, licensing, and selling medical technologies. The company develops advanced wound care line which is designed for the treatment of a wide range of wounds; and infection prevention products such as MediClear PreOp which is a breathable, transparent, self-adhesive silicone barrier film that conforms to the contours of the body. It also develops perioperative care products. The company generates its revenue through development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts, and sales.