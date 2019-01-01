QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.04 - 2.44
Mkt Cap
48.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
120.63
EPS
0.87
Shares
25.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Covalon Technologies Ltd is principally engaged in the business of developing, licensing, and selling medical technologies. The company develops advanced wound care line which is designed for the treatment of a wide range of wounds; and infection prevention products such as MediClear PreOp which is a breathable, transparent, self-adhesive silicone barrier film that conforms to the contours of the body. It also develops perioperative care products. The company generates its revenue through development contracts, licensing agreements, and distribution contracts, and sales.

Analyst Ratings

Covalon Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Covalon Technologies (CVALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Covalon Technologies (OTCQX: CVALF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Covalon Technologies's (CVALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Covalon Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Covalon Technologies (CVALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Covalon Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Covalon Technologies (CVALF)?

A

The stock price for Covalon Technologies (OTCQX: CVALF) is $1.8909 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:00:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Covalon Technologies (CVALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Covalon Technologies.

Q

When is Covalon Technologies (OTCQX:CVALF) reporting earnings?

A

Covalon Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Covalon Technologies (CVALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Covalon Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Covalon Technologies (CVALF) operate in?

A

Covalon Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.