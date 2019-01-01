QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.81 - 10.52
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Commerzbank operates primarily in Europe. Germany, the group's home country, contributes about 70% to total income. The bank operates two business segments: private and small-business customers as well as corporate clients. In its private and small-business segment, the group runs its branch business, a mobile bank with a focus on the Polish market, an online broker, and an asset manager for physical assets. Its corporate client business provides cash management and trade finance solutions to small and medium-size enterprises and large corporates.

Commerzbank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Commerzbank (CRZBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Commerzbank's (CRZBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Commerzbank.

Q

What is the target price for Commerzbank (CRZBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Commerzbank

Q

Current Stock Price for Commerzbank (CRZBF)?

A

The stock price for Commerzbank (OTCPK: CRZBF) is $10.06 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:15:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Commerzbank (CRZBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Commerzbank.

Q

When is Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) reporting earnings?

A

Commerzbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Commerzbank (CRZBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Commerzbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Commerzbank (CRZBF) operate in?

A

Commerzbank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.