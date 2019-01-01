|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Electronic Sensor (OTCEM: ESNR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Electronic Sensor.
There is no analysis for Electronic Sensor
The stock price for Electronic Sensor (OTCEM: ESNR) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:07:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Electronic Sensor.
Electronic Sensor does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Electronic Sensor.
Electronic Sensor is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.