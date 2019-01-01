QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Siemens AG is an industrial conglomerate, with businesses selling components and equipment for factory automation, railway equipment, electrical distribution equipment, and medical equipment. Its separately listed business units include Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Energy, and Siemens Gamesa, which supply medical imaging equipment, power generation, and wind turbines, respectively.

Siemens Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siemens (SIEGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siemens (OTCPK: SIEGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siemens's (SIEGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siemens.

Q

What is the target price for Siemens (SIEGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Siemens (OTCPK: SIEGY) was reported by Barclays on October 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SIEGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Siemens (SIEGY)?

A

The stock price for Siemens (OTCPK: SIEGY) is $70.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siemens (SIEGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siemens.

Q

When is Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) reporting earnings?

A

Siemens’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Siemens (SIEGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siemens.

Q

What sector and industry does Siemens (SIEGY) operate in?

A

Siemens is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.