Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/214.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20.67 - 62.08
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.59
Shares
29.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops which stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical need. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Bicycle Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bicycle Therapeutics's (BCYC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting BCYC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.89% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)?

A

The stock price for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is $45.84 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Q

When is Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) reporting earnings?

A

Bicycle Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) operate in?

A

Bicycle Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.