|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Etablissementen Franz (OTCPK: CUYTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Etablissementen Franz.
There is no analysis for Etablissementen Franz
The stock price for Etablissementen Franz (OTCPK: CUYTF) is $41.96 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:43:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Etablissementen Franz.
Etablissementen Franz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Etablissementen Franz.
Etablissementen Franz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.