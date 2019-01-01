QQQ
First listed in 1979, Colruyt is a Belgian-based family owned food retailer with nearly 30,000 employees and more than 530 stores (460 stores in Belgium and 76 in France) that traces its origins back to 1928. Aside from its flagship Colruyt supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg (60% of sales), it generates 16% of sales under separate banners from neighbourhood stores, biosupermarkets, covered markets, and family and seasonal stores. Its food service and wholesale businesses account for a further 18% of sales. Colruyt also owns DATS 24 filling stations, and a green energy business, generating electricity from wind turbines, solar panels, and biomass.

Q

How do I buy Etablissementen Franz (CUYTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Etablissementen Franz (OTCPK: CUYTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Etablissementen Franz's (CUYTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Etablissementen Franz.

Q

What is the target price for Etablissementen Franz (CUYTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Etablissementen Franz

Q

Current Stock Price for Etablissementen Franz (CUYTF)?

A

The stock price for Etablissementen Franz (OTCPK: CUYTF) is $41.96 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:43:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Etablissementen Franz (CUYTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Etablissementen Franz.

Q

When is Etablissementen Franz (OTCPK:CUYTF) reporting earnings?

A

Etablissementen Franz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Etablissementen Franz (CUYTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Etablissementen Franz.

Q

What sector and industry does Etablissementen Franz (CUYTF) operate in?

A

Etablissementen Franz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.