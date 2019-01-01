First listed in 1979, Colruyt is a Belgian-based family owned food retailer with nearly 30,000 employees and more than 530 stores (460 stores in Belgium and 76 in France) that traces its origins back to 1928. Aside from its flagship Colruyt supermarkets in Belgium and Luxembourg (60% of sales), it generates 16% of sales under separate banners from neighbourhood stores, biosupermarkets, covered markets, and family and seasonal stores. Its food service and wholesale businesses account for a further 18% of sales. Colruyt also owns DATS 24 filling stations, and a green energy business, generating electricity from wind turbines, solar panels, and biomass.