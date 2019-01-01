QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.74 - 3.4
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
137.57
EPS
0
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:38AM
M&S is a British multichannel retailer with stores across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells into more than 50 countries from thousands of stores and several websites around the world and offers predominantly own-brand luxury food, clothing, and home products with the majority of sales coming from its U.K. operations. Marks & Spencer operates three business models--owned, franchise, and joint-venture--in the U.K. and internationally. The online business globally is delivered through localized owned and franchised websites and partnerships. The food segment includes value products, convenient ready-made meals, and healthy items. The clothing and home division sells own-brand and high-quality womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty, and home products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marks & Spencer Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marks & Spencer Group (OTCQX: MAKSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marks & Spencer Group's (MAKSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marks & Spencer Group.

Q

What is the target price for Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marks & Spencer Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF)?

A

The stock price for Marks & Spencer Group (OTCQX: MAKSF) is $2.43 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:47:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marks & Spencer Group.

Q

When is Marks & Spencer Group (OTCQX:MAKSF) reporting earnings?

A

Marks & Spencer Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marks & Spencer Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) operate in?

A

Marks & Spencer Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.