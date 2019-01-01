QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.22/1.14%
52 Wk
16.03 - 26.5
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
32.08
Shares
126.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
JGC Holdings Corp offers planning, consulting, materials procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance for various plants and facilities. In addition, it invests in oil and gas field development projects and utility businesses. The company has two operating segments: total engineering the (majority of total revenue); and catalysts and fine products. It constructs and performs tests on machinery and plants for multiple energy and industrial markets. The company utilizes engineering technology and project management capabilities. Additional sales are generated from providing operational support after completion of projects. Asia is an important region for the company, but the company also sells to Australia, the Middle East, and North America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

JGC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JGC Holdings (JGCCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JGC Holdings (OTCPK: JGCCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JGC Holdings's (JGCCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JGC Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for JGC Holdings (JGCCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JGC Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for JGC Holdings (JGCCY)?

A

The stock price for JGC Holdings (OTCPK: JGCCY) is $18.97 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:54:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JGC Holdings (JGCCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 29, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is JGC Holdings (OTCPK:JGCCY) reporting earnings?

A

JGC Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JGC Holdings (JGCCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JGC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does JGC Holdings (JGCCY) operate in?

A

JGC Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.