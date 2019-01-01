JGC Holdings Corp offers planning, consulting, materials procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance for various plants and facilities. In addition, it invests in oil and gas field development projects and utility businesses. The company has two operating segments: total engineering the (majority of total revenue); and catalysts and fine products. It constructs and performs tests on machinery and plants for multiple energy and industrial markets. The company utilizes engineering technology and project management capabilities. Additional sales are generated from providing operational support after completion of projects. Asia is an important region for the company, but the company also sells to Australia, the Middle East, and North America.