DarkPulse Inc is a technology-security company. It offers a full suite of engineering, installation, and security management solutions to industry and government. The company's patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology allows for the monitoring of highly dynamic environments due to its greater resolution and accuracy. It provides a comprehensive data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of their infrastructure. Its technology can determine wall deformation, corrosion, pipe wall thickness, pressure, strain, & temperature from sensor data collected in Real-Time. DarkPulse products have applications in the following sectors: Structural Monitoring, Temperature Sensing, Security & Defense, Consulting Services, and others.