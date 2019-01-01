QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
DarkPulse Inc is a technology-security company. It offers a full suite of engineering, installation, and security management solutions to industry and government. The company's patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology allows for the monitoring of highly dynamic environments due to its greater resolution and accuracy. It provides a comprehensive data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of their infrastructure. Its technology can determine wall deformation, corrosion, pipe wall thickness, pressure, strain, & temperature from sensor data collected in Real-Time. DarkPulse products have applications in the following sectors: Structural Monitoring, Temperature Sensing, Security & Defense, Consulting Services, and others.

DarkPulse Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DarkPulse (DPLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DarkPulse (OTCPK: DPLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DarkPulse's (DPLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DarkPulse.

Q

What is the target price for DarkPulse (DPLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DarkPulse

Q

Current Stock Price for DarkPulse (DPLS)?

A

The stock price for DarkPulse (OTCPK: DPLS) is $0.0338 last updated Today at 7:32:24 PM.

Q

Does DarkPulse (DPLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DarkPulse.

Q

When is DarkPulse (OTCPK:DPLS) reporting earnings?

A

DarkPulse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DarkPulse (DPLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DarkPulse.

Q

What sector and industry does DarkPulse (DPLS) operate in?

A

DarkPulse is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.