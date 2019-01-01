QQQ
Range
7.79 - 8.3
Vol / Avg.
82.5K/61.6K
Div / Yield
0.47/5.77%
52 Wk
3.95 - 9.48
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
4.55
Open
8.3
P/E
11.84
EPS
0.18
Shares
168.2M
Outstanding
Peyto Exploration & Development is a Canadian energy company involved in the development and production of natural gas in Alberta's deep basin. Production averaged 80 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, weighted approximately 86% to natural gas and 14% to natural gas liquids and oil. The company estimates that it holds approximately 590 million boe of proved and probable hydrocarbon reserves.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Peyto Exploration & Dev Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTCPK: PEYUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peyto Exploration & Dev's (PEYUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Peyto Exploration & Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Peyto Exploration & Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF)?

A

The stock price for Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTCPK: PEYUF) is $8 last updated Today at 8:59:09 PM.

Q

Does Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Peyto Exploration & Dev (OTCPK:PEYUF) reporting earnings?

A

Peyto Exploration & Dev’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peyto Exploration & Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Peyto Exploration & Dev (PEYUF) operate in?

A

Peyto Exploration & Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.