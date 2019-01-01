QQQ
Range
0.03 - 0.03
Vol / Avg.
50K/61.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.03
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
245.7M
Outstanding
Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is focused on the Pegmont Lead-Zinc project located in northwest Queensland, Australia. The company's business consists of one reportable segment being Resource Exploration.

Vendetta Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vendetta Mining (VDTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vendetta Mining (OTCPK: VDTAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Vendetta Mining's (VDTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vendetta Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Vendetta Mining (VDTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vendetta Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Vendetta Mining (VDTAF)?

A

The stock price for Vendetta Mining (OTCPK: VDTAF) is $0.0331 last updated Today at 2:40:32 PM.

Q

Does Vendetta Mining (VDTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vendetta Mining.

Q

When is Vendetta Mining (OTCPK:VDTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Vendetta Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vendetta Mining (VDTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vendetta Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Vendetta Mining (VDTAF) operate in?

A

Vendetta Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.