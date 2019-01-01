QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
240K/19.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
6.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
0
EPS
0
Shares
60.6M
Outstanding
Generation Alpha Inc researches, designs, develops and manufactures advanced, energy-efficient indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment. The company's products portfolio includes digital ballasts, digital lamps, reflectors, lighting accessories, and others. Its products are used for, the hydroponic and indoor growing of other horticultural products, such as hothouse vegetables, decorative plant nurseries, indoor aquariums, and industrial painting facilities and sold to retail stores, distributors and commercial growers.

Generation Alpha Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generation Alpha (GNAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generation Alpha (OTCEM: GNAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generation Alpha's (GNAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generation Alpha.

Q

What is the target price for Generation Alpha (GNAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generation Alpha

Q

Current Stock Price for Generation Alpha (GNAL)?

A

The stock price for Generation Alpha (OTCEM: GNAL) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:49:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generation Alpha (GNAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Alpha.

Q

When is Generation Alpha (OTCEM:GNAL) reporting earnings?

A

Generation Alpha does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generation Alpha (GNAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generation Alpha.

Q

What sector and industry does Generation Alpha (GNAL) operate in?

A

Generation Alpha is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.