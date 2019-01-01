Generation Alpha Inc researches, designs, develops and manufactures advanced, energy-efficient indoor horticulture lighting and ancillary equipment. The company's products portfolio includes digital ballasts, digital lamps, reflectors, lighting accessories, and others. Its products are used for, the hydroponic and indoor growing of other horticultural products, such as hothouse vegetables, decorative plant nurseries, indoor aquariums, and industrial painting facilities and sold to retail stores, distributors and commercial growers.