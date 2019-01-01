|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.070
|-0.040
|0.0300
|REV
|3.900M
|3.705M
|-195.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in QuickLogic’s space includes: WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY), Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN), NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC), Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN).
The latest price target for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) was reported by Roth Capital on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting QUIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) is $5.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for QuickLogic.
QuickLogic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for QuickLogic.
QuickLogic is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.