QuickLogic Corp is engaged in the development and marketing of semiconductor and software algorithm solutions for mobile and portable electronics. The company's products enable smartphone, wearable and IoT device Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, to deliver long battery life for their customers. Its solutions fall into one of three categories: Sensor Processing, Display and Visual Enhancement, and Smart connectivity. Geographically, it has a presence in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It also works with mobile processor manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, sensor fusion and context awareness algorithm developers in the development of reference designs, Qualified Vendor Lists, or QVLs, or Catalog solutions.