QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.7 - 5.2
Vol / Avg.
52.2K/55.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.25 - 10.3
Mkt Cap
59.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.73
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
11.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Feb 3, 2022, 8:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:27AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 4:08PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
QuickLogic Corp is engaged in the development and marketing of semiconductor and software algorithm solutions for mobile and portable electronics. The company's products enable smartphone, wearable and IoT device Original Equipment Manufacturers, or OEMs, to deliver long battery life for their customers. Its solutions fall into one of three categories: Sensor Processing, Display and Visual Enhancement, and Smart connectivity. Geographically, it has a presence in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It also works with mobile processor manufacturers, sensor manufacturers, sensor fusion and context awareness algorithm developers in the development of reference designs, Qualified Vendor Lists, or QVLs, or Catalog solutions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070-0.040 0.0300
REV3.900M3.705M-195.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

QuickLogic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy QuickLogic (QUIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are QuickLogic's (QUIK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for QuickLogic (QUIK) stock?

A

The latest price target for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) was reported by Roth Capital on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting QUIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.73% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for QuickLogic (QUIK)?

A

The stock price for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) is $5.04 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does QuickLogic (QUIK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for QuickLogic.

Q

When is QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) reporting earnings?

A

QuickLogic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is QuickLogic (QUIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for QuickLogic.

Q

What sector and industry does QuickLogic (QUIK) operate in?

A

QuickLogic is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.