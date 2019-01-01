Kingfisher is a home improvement company with over 1,360 stores in nine countries across Europe. The company operates several retail banners that are focused on trade customers and general do-it-yourself needs. Kingfisher's main retail brands include B&Q, Screwfix, and TradePoint in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France. The U.K. and France are Kingfisher's largest markets, accounting for 81% of sales. The company is the second-largest DIY retailer in Europe, with a leading position in the U.K. and a number-two position in France.