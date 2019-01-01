QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17K
Div / Yield
0.16/3.96%
52 Wk
3.6 - 5.67
Mkt Cap
8.6B
Payout Ratio
21.1
Open
-
P/E
7.83
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Kingfisher is a home improvement company with over 1,360 stores in nine countries across Europe. The company operates several retail banners that are focused on trade customers and general do-it-yourself needs. Kingfisher's main retail brands include B&Q, Screwfix, and TradePoint in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France. The U.K. and France are Kingfisher's largest markets, accounting for 81% of sales. The company is the second-largest DIY retailer in Europe, with a leading position in the U.K. and a number-two position in France.

Kingfisher Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kingfisher (KGFHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kingfisher's (KGFHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kingfisher.

Q

What is the target price for Kingfisher (KGFHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kingfisher

Q

Current Stock Price for Kingfisher (KGFHF)?

A

The stock price for Kingfisher (OTCQX: KGFHF) is $4.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:52:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kingfisher (KGFHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Kingfisher (OTCQX:KGFHF) reporting earnings?

A

Kingfisher does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kingfisher (KGFHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kingfisher.

Q

What sector and industry does Kingfisher (KGFHF) operate in?

A

Kingfisher is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.