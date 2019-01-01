BioRestorative Therapies Inc is a biotechnology company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult (non-embryonic) stem cells. The company's two core development programs include the Disc/Spine Program, which involves cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow; and Metabolic Program, which includes the development of cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose-derived stem cells, to generate brown adipose tissue.