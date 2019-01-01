QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
BioRestorative Therapies Inc is a biotechnology company based in the United States. It focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult (non-embryonic) stem cells. The company's two core development programs include the Disc/Spine Program, which involves cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, a product formulated from autologous cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow; and Metabolic Program, which includes the development of cell-based therapy to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose-derived stem cells, to generate brown adipose tissue.

BioRestorative Therapies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioRestorative Therapies's (BRTX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX) was reported by Roth Capital on December 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting BRTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 632.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX)?

A

The stock price for BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX) is $5.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioRestorative Therapies.

Q

When is BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) reporting earnings?

A

BioRestorative Therapies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioRestorative Therapies.

Q

What sector and industry does BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) operate in?

A

BioRestorative Therapies is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.