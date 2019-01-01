QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.78 - 3.35
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
548.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk is an Indonesia-based coal mining company. The company also operates a coal terminal, which is used for stockpiling, blending, and ship loading, and a power plant, which supplies electricity to its port and coal processing plants. The company also engages in coal trading and provides mining services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indo Tambangraya Megah Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITAYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTCPK: ITAYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indo Tambangraya Megah's (ITAYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indo Tambangraya Megah.

Q

What is the target price for Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITAYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indo Tambangraya Megah

Q

Current Stock Price for Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITAYY)?

A

The stock price for Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTCPK: ITAYY) is $2.66 last updated Tue Nov 16 2021 18:56:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITAYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indo Tambangraya Megah.

Q

When is Indo Tambangraya Megah (OTCPK:ITAYY) reporting earnings?

A

Indo Tambangraya Megah does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITAYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indo Tambangraya Megah.

Q

What sector and industry does Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITAYY) operate in?

A

Indo Tambangraya Megah is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.