Range
1.18 - 1.23
Vol / Avg.
93.2K/114.1K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.30%
52 Wk
0.67 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
206.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.22
P/E
5.67
EPS
0.05
Shares
173.5M
Outstanding
Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central S.A. The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

Amerigo Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amerigo Resources (ARREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amerigo Resources (OTCQX: ARREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amerigo Resources's (ARREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amerigo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Amerigo Resources (ARREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amerigo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Amerigo Resources (ARREF)?

A

The stock price for Amerigo Resources (OTCQX: ARREF) is $1.19 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:38:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amerigo Resources (ARREF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 16, 2006.

Q

When is Amerigo Resources (OTCQX:ARREF) reporting earnings?

A

Amerigo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amerigo Resources (ARREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amerigo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Amerigo Resources (ARREF) operate in?

A

Amerigo Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.