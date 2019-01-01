QQQ
ICBC is headquartered in Beijing and founded in 1984, the bank listed its shares in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2006. It is China's largest by asset scale and by share of lending and deposits. Central Huijin Investment (China's sovereign wealth fund manager) and China's Ministry of Finance are ICBC's two largest shareholders, each with a stake of around 35%. ICBC operates 16,270 outlets. Among these outlets, 417 outlets are located in 42 countries and regions overseas. Corporate banking, retail banking, and wholesale banking accounted for 46%, 42%, and 12% of total revenue, respectively, and 38%, 44%, and 17% of profit before tax in 2020. Overseas banking and other business contributed 14% of total revenue and 7% of profit before tax in 2020.

see more
Industrial And Comml Bank Questions & Answers

How do I buy Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBY) stock?

You can purchase shares of Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK: IDCBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Who are Industrial And Comml Bank's (IDCBY) competitors?

There are no as such competitors for Industrial And Comml Bank.

What is the target price for Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBY) stock?

There is no analysis for Industrial And Comml Bank

Current Stock Price for Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBY)?

The stock price for Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK: IDCBY) is $12.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Does Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBY) pay a dividend?

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2012.

When is Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK:IDCBY) reporting earnings?

Industrial And Comml Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Is Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBY) going to split?

There is no upcoming split for Industrial And Comml Bank.

What sector and industry does Industrial And Comml Bank (IDCBY) operate in?

Industrial And Comml Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.