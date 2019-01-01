|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK: IDCBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Industrial And Comml Bank.
There is no analysis for Industrial And Comml Bank
The stock price for Industrial And Comml Bank (OTCPK: IDCBY) is $12.05 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 26, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2012.
Industrial And Comml Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Industrial And Comml Bank.
Industrial And Comml Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.