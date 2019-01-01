|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Medical Facilities (OTCPK: MFCSF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Medical Facilities.
There is no analysis for Medical Facilities
The stock price for Medical Facilities (OTCPK: MFCSF) is $7.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:04:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $12.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.
Medical Facilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Medical Facilities.
Medical Facilities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.