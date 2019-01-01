QQQ
Medical Facilities Corp owns a diverse portfolio of surgical facilities in the United States. Through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, the company owns controlling interests in four specialty hospitals and six ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals offer a range of non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic and pain management procedures, and other ancillary services such as urgent care and occupational health. Its key revenue source is from the facility service income.


Medical Facilities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medical Facilities (MFCSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medical Facilities (OTCPK: MFCSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Medical Facilities's (MFCSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medical Facilities.

Q

What is the target price for Medical Facilities (MFCSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medical Facilities

Q

Current Stock Price for Medical Facilities (MFCSF)?

A

The stock price for Medical Facilities (OTCPK: MFCSF) is $7.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:04:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medical Facilities (MFCSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $12.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is Medical Facilities (OTCPK:MFCSF) reporting earnings?

A

Medical Facilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medical Facilities (MFCSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medical Facilities.

Q

What sector and industry does Medical Facilities (MFCSF) operate in?

A

Medical Facilities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.