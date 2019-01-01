QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/53.1K
Div / Yield
0.03/3.33%
52 Wk
0.43 - 1.09
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
11.27
EPS
0.03
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Banco de Sabadell S.A is a Spanish retail and commercial bank operating mostly in Spain, but with a notable lending presence in the United Kingdom and the Americas. Its strategy emphasizes scaling its current customer base and laying the foundation for international expansion. Banco de Sabadell's largest business line is commercial banking, which focuses on providing financial products and services to large corporations, small to medium-size enterprises, retailers and sole proprietors, professional groupings, entrepreneurs, and personal customers. Loans and advances constitute a majority of the bank's earning assets. Its credit risk is mostly exposed to mortgage loans, followed by sovereign debt.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Banco de Sabadell Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK: BNDSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco de Sabadell's (BNDSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banco de Sabadell.

Q

What is the target price for Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banco de Sabadell

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF)?

A

The stock price for Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK: BNDSF) is $1.02 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:47:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco de Sabadell.

Q

When is Banco de Sabadell (OTCPK:BNDSF) reporting earnings?

A

Banco de Sabadell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco de Sabadell.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco de Sabadell (BNDSF) operate in?

A

Banco de Sabadell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.