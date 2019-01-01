QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.42 - 7.51
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/18.8K
Div / Yield
0.25/3.37%
52 Wk
4.88 - 7.7
Mkt Cap
150.4B
Payout Ratio
35.48
Open
7.51
P/E
11.97
EPS
0.08
Shares
20.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Established in 1865 in Hong Kong, London-based HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world with assets of USD 3 trillion and 40 million customers worldwide. It operates across 64 countries globally with around 220,000 full time staff. Key regions include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and North America. United Kingdom and Hong Kong are the two largest markets for the bank. The bank offers retail, commercial and institutional banking, global banking and markets, wealth management, and private banking.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HSBC Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HSBC Holdings (OTCPK: HBCYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HSBC Holdings's (HBCYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HSBC Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HSBC Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for HSBC Holdings (HBCYF)?

A

The stock price for HSBC Holdings (OTCPK: HBCYF) is $7.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:12:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is HSBC Holdings (OTCPK:HBCYF) reporting earnings?

A

HSBC Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HSBC Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does HSBC Holdings (HBCYF) operate in?

A

HSBC Holdings is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.