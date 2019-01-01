Established in 1865 in Hong Kong, London-based HSBC is one of the largest banks in the world with assets of USD 3 trillion and 40 million customers worldwide. It operates across 64 countries globally with around 220,000 full time staff. Key regions include Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, and North America. United Kingdom and Hong Kong are the two largest markets for the bank. The bank offers retail, commercial and institutional banking, global banking and markets, wealth management, and private banking.