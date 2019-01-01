5N Plus Inc is a Canadian based company producing specialty metal and chemical products. The company operates in two segments Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds and alloys which are primarily used in a number of electronic applications. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting point alloys as well as refined selenium and selenium chemicals. The company operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices in Europe, America and Asia. It generates the majority of the revenue from Eco-Friendly Materials segment.