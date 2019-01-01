QQQ
Range
1.79 - 1.89
Vol / Avg.
3.7K/5.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.65 - 4
Mkt Cap
158.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.89
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
88.3M
Outstanding
5N Plus Inc is a Canadian based company producing specialty metal and chemical products. The company operates in two segments Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds and alloys which are primarily used in a number of electronic applications. The Eco-Friendly Materials segment manufactures and sells refined bismuth and bismuth chemicals, low melting point alloys as well as refined selenium and selenium chemicals. The company operates manufacturing facilities and sales offices in Europe, America and Asia. It generates the majority of the revenue from Eco-Friendly Materials segment.

Analyst Ratings

5N Plus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 5N Plus (FPLSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 5N Plus (OTCPK: FPLSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 5N Plus's (FPLSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 5N Plus.

Q

What is the target price for 5N Plus (FPLSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 5N Plus

Q

Current Stock Price for 5N Plus (FPLSF)?

A

The stock price for 5N Plus (OTCPK: FPLSF) is $1.79 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does 5N Plus (FPLSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 5N Plus.

Q

When is 5N Plus (OTCPK:FPLSF) reporting earnings?

A

5N Plus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 5N Plus (FPLSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 5N Plus.

Q

What sector and industry does 5N Plus (FPLSF) operate in?

A

5N Plus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.