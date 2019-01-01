QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Crumbs Bake Shop Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in selling a wide variety of cupcakes, cakes, cookies and other baked goods as well as hot and cold beverages. It offers these products through its stores, e-commerce division, catering services and wholesale distribution business. Apart from cupcakes, the company also offers other baked goods, including cakes, cookies, pastries, scones, croissants, brownies, push-pops and muffins. The company also offers beverages such as drip coffees, espresso-based drinks, whole-leaf teas, and hot chocolate, as well as a variety of cold drinks.

Crumbs Bake Shop Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCEM: CRMBQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crumbs Bake Shop's (CRMBQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crumbs Bake Shop.

Q

What is the target price for Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crumbs Bake Shop

Q

Current Stock Price for Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ)?

A

The stock price for Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCEM: CRMBQ) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crumbs Bake Shop.

Q

When is Crumbs Bake Shop (OTCEM:CRMBQ) reporting earnings?

A

Crumbs Bake Shop does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crumbs Bake Shop.

Q

What sector and industry does Crumbs Bake Shop (CRMBQ) operate in?

A

Crumbs Bake Shop is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.