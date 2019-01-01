Crumbs Bake Shop Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in selling a wide variety of cupcakes, cakes, cookies and other baked goods as well as hot and cold beverages. It offers these products through its stores, e-commerce division, catering services and wholesale distribution business. Apart from cupcakes, the company also offers other baked goods, including cakes, cookies, pastries, scones, croissants, brownies, push-pops and muffins. The company also offers beverages such as drip coffees, espresso-based drinks, whole-leaf teas, and hot chocolate, as well as a variety of cold drinks.