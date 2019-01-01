Sappi Ltd produces and sells a variety of paper and paper-related products. The two categories of products are specialized cellulose and paper. Specialized cellulose, which is dissolved wood pulp, is used in the production of textiles, food, and pharmaceuticals. The paper products, which generate the majority of revenue, include printing papers, paper packaging, and casting and release papers. The company organizes itself into three primary segments based on geography: North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. More of the revenue comes from Europe than any other geography.