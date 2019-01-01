QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.45 - 3.69
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
13.8
EPS
0.22
Shares
561.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Sappi Ltd produces and sells a variety of paper and paper-related products. The two categories of products are specialized cellulose and paper. Specialized cellulose, which is dissolved wood pulp, is used in the production of textiles, food, and pharmaceuticals. The paper products, which generate the majority of revenue, include printing papers, paper packaging, and casting and release papers. The company organizes itself into three primary segments based on geography: North America, Europe, and Southern Africa. More of the revenue comes from Europe than any other geography.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sappi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sappi (SPPJY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sappi (OTCPK: SPPJY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sappi's (SPPJY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sappi.

Q

What is the target price for Sappi (SPPJY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sappi

Q

Current Stock Price for Sappi (SPPJY)?

A

The stock price for Sappi (OTCPK: SPPJY) is $3.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sappi (SPPJY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sappi.

Q

When is Sappi (OTCPK:SPPJY) reporting earnings?

A

Sappi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sappi (SPPJY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sappi.

Q

What sector and industry does Sappi (SPPJY) operate in?

A

Sappi is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.