Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
101.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
306.7M
Outstanding
Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd focuses upon the development and commercialisation of the Broken Hill Cobalt Deposit, Broken Hill, NSW. Its only operating segment being the exploration and evaluation of early-stage cobalt resources. The company's other project includes the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTCPK: CBBHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cobalt Blue Holdings's (CBBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cobalt Blue Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cobalt Blue Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF)?

A

The stock price for Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTCPK: CBBHF) is $0.3317 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:09:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cobalt Blue Holdings.

Q

When is Cobalt Blue Holdings (OTCPK:CBBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Cobalt Blue Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cobalt Blue Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cobalt Blue Holdings (CBBHF) operate in?

A

Cobalt Blue Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.