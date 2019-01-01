QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
45.4 - 46.76
Vol / Avg.
44.2M/41.5M
Div / Yield
1.6/3.41%
52 Wk
33.36 - 61.71
Mkt Cap
257.9B
Payout Ratio
39.69
Open
45.86
P/E
11.93
EPS
0.6
Shares
5.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 8 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:43PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 1:40PM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:29AM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:25AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:33AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 vaccine sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8701.080 0.2100
REV24.200B23.838B-362.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pfizer Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pfizer (PFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pfizer's (PFE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pfizer (PFE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting PFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.68% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pfizer (PFE)?

A

The stock price for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is $45.955 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Pfizer (PFE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.

Q

When is Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) reporting earnings?

A

Pfizer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Pfizer (PFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pfizer.

Q

What sector and industry does Pfizer (PFE) operate in?

A

Pfizer is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.