You can purchase shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pfizer’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting PFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.68% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is $45.955 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 27, 2022.
Pfizer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pfizer.
Pfizer is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.