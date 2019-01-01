QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.59 - 24.28
Vol / Avg.
23.5K/38.9K
Div / Yield
1.43/5.47%
52 Wk
22.8 - 30.17
Mkt Cap
14.6B
Payout Ratio
43.03
Open
23.92
P/E
5.39
EPS
0.49
Shares
610.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Nationale Nederlanden offers life insurance and nonlife insurance products across the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, and Central and Eastern Europe. The business recently divested its asset management operation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NN Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NN Group (NNGRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NN Group (OTCPK: NNGRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NN Group's (NNGRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NN Group.

Q

What is the target price for NN Group (NNGRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NN Group

Q

Current Stock Price for NN Group (NNGRY)?

A

The stock price for NN Group (OTCPK: NNGRY) is $23.975 last updated Today at 6:59:11 PM.

Q

Does NN Group (NNGRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NN Group.

Q

When is NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) reporting earnings?

A

NN Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NN Group (NNGRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NN Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NN Group (NNGRY) operate in?

A

NN Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.