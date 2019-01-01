|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nordea Bank (OTCPK: NRDBY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nordea Bank.
There is no analysis for Nordea Bank
The stock price for Nordea Bank (OTCPK: NRDBY) is $11.112 last updated Today at 7:47:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nordea Bank.
Nordea Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nordea Bank.
Nordea Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.