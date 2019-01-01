AAC Technologies is one of the world's largest manufacturers of miniature acoustic components, such as speakers and receivers, for smartphones, which account for 44% of its 2020 revenue. Founded in 1993, the company has since then expanded into the production of other handset components, such as electromagnetic drives (haptics), precision mechanical (metal casing), lenses and camera modules, which combined make up 56% of the firm's sales.The firm is also engaged in the production of MEMS microphones, 3D glass, RF antennas, and headsets. AAC is headquartered in Shenzhen, China and runs factories in China, Vietnam, Czechia and Malaysia, employing over 41,000 people.