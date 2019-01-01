QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Cyberlux Corp is an advanced lighting technology company. It designs, develops and sells advanced lighting systems that utilize white, infrared (IR) and other light-emitting diodes (LEDs) as illumination elements. It serves Department of Defense (DoD), Commercial channels and Design Services customers.

Cyberlux Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyberlux (CYBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyberlux (OTCPK: CYBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyberlux's (CYBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyberlux.

Q

What is the target price for Cyberlux (CYBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cyberlux

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyberlux (CYBL)?

A

The stock price for Cyberlux (OTCPK: CYBL) is $0.00975 last updated Today at 5:30:34 PM.

Q

Does Cyberlux (CYBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cyberlux.

Q

When is Cyberlux (OTCPK:CYBL) reporting earnings?

A

Cyberlux does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cyberlux (CYBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyberlux.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyberlux (CYBL) operate in?

A

Cyberlux is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.