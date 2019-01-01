QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. It is engaged in providing railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock as well as the fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services to the freight logistics sector in Russia, the CIS, and the Baltic countries. The company operates in segments including Gondola cars, Rail tank cars, and Other Cars. It generates maximum revenue from the Gondola cars segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Russia.

Globaltrans Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Globaltrans Investment (OTC: GLTVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Globaltrans Investment's (GLTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Globaltrans Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Globaltrans Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF)?

A

The stock price for Globaltrans Investment (OTC: GLTVF) is $6.8 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:11:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Globaltrans Investment.

Q

When is Globaltrans Investment (OTC:GLTVF) reporting earnings?

A

Globaltrans Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Globaltrans Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Globaltrans Investment (GLTVF) operate in?

A

Globaltrans Investment is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTC.