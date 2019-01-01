QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/79.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.46 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
108.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
224.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Drone Delivery Canada Corp is a developmental technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, and implementing a commercially viable drone delivery system within Canada. The company develops drone technology to provide retailers, service organizations, and government agencies a just in time delivery service. It provides few service options such as Depot to Depot which is focused on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse and Depot to consumer offering logistics services from a retailer and warehouse direct to a consumer's home or business location.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Drone Delivery Canada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Drone Delivery Canada (OTCQX: TAKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Drone Delivery Canada's (TAKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Drone Delivery Canada.

Q

What is the target price for Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Drone Delivery Canada

Q

Current Stock Price for Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF)?

A

The stock price for Drone Delivery Canada (OTCQX: TAKOF) is $0.484475 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Drone Delivery Canada.

Q

When is Drone Delivery Canada (OTCQX:TAKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Drone Delivery Canada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Drone Delivery Canada.

Q

What sector and industry does Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) operate in?

A

Drone Delivery Canada is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.