Drone Delivery Canada Corp is a developmental technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, and implementing a commercially viable drone delivery system within Canada. The company develops drone technology to provide retailers, service organizations, and government agencies a just in time delivery service. It provides few service options such as Depot to Depot which is focused on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse and Depot to consumer offering logistics services from a retailer and warehouse direct to a consumer's home or business location.