Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
2.2/3.70%
52 Wk
50 - 78.87
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
26.83
Open
-
P/E
7.83
EPS
1.33
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
Bic SA manufactures and markets writing instruments, lighters, shavers, advertising, and promotional products in France and globally. The company offers its products through various channels stationery stores, office supplies companies, convenience stores, distributors, wholesalers, cash-and-carry stores, e-commerce. Its main well-known brands are BIC, BIC Kids, BIC Graphic, BIC Matic, BIC Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out, Ecolutions, and Cello. By net sales, the biggest market in North America, followed by Europe and the developing markets (Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia).

Bic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bic (BICEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bic (OTCPK: BICEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bic's (BICEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bic.

Q

What is the target price for Bic (BICEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bic

Q

Current Stock Price for Bic (BICEF)?

A

The stock price for Bic (OTCPK: BICEF) is $59.45 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 15:12:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bic (BICEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bic.

Q

When is Bic (OTCPK:BICEF) reporting earnings?

A

Bic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bic (BICEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bic.

Q

What sector and industry does Bic (BICEF) operate in?

A

Bic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.