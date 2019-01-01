Showa Denko KK manufactures and sells chemicals, aluminum, and electronics. The firm organizes itself into six segments based on product type. The petrochemicals segment, which generates the most revenue of any segment, sells olefins, which are a byproduct of the oil refining process, and organic chemicals including vinyl and ethyl, both of which are used in a variety of products including plastics and textiles. The chemicals segment sells industrial gases and chemicals to the semiconductor industry. The inorganics segment sells ceramics and carbon used in the steel making process. The aluminum segment sells aluminum cans and rolled products. The electronics and other segments sell semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, and electronics materials. The majority of revenue comes from Japan.