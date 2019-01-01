QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.38 - 1.4
Vol / Avg.
7.6K/47.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.65 - 1.79
Mkt Cap
120.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.38
P/E
4.44
EPS
0.16
Shares
86.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Yangarra Resources Ltd is a junior oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil with operations in Western Canada. The company has its operations in Central Alberta. It generates its revenue from the sale of crude oil and natural gas products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Yangarra Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Yangarra Resources (OTCPK: YGRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Yangarra Resources's (YGRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Yangarra Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Yangarra Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Yangarra Resources (YGRAF)?

A

The stock price for Yangarra Resources (OTCPK: YGRAF) is $1.3959 last updated Today at 6:16:07 PM.

Q

Does Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Yangarra Resources.

Q

When is Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Yangarra Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Yangarra Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Yangarra Resources (YGRAF) operate in?

A

Yangarra Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.