Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
FreightCar America Inc is a diversified manufacturer of railcars and railcar components in North America. The company design and manufacture a broad variety of freight cars including covered hoppers, open-top hoppers, gondolas, intermodal, and non-intermodal flat cars that transport numerous types of dry bulk and containerized freight products. Its Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing, and major railcar rebuilds and generates revenue from the same.

FreightCar America Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FreightCar America (RAIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FreightCar America's (RAIL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FreightCar America (RAIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on April 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting RAIL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -61.34% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FreightCar America (RAIL)?

A

The stock price for FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) is $3.88 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FreightCar America (RAIL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 23, 2017 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2017.

Q

When is FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) reporting earnings?

A

FreightCar America’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is FreightCar America (RAIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FreightCar America.

Q

What sector and industry does FreightCar America (RAIL) operate in?

A

FreightCar America is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.