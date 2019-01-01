QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/393.2K
Div / Yield
0.32/4.35%
52 Wk
6 - 8.45
Mkt Cap
28.4B
Payout Ratio
25.89
Open
-
P/E
6.46
EPS
0
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
CK Hutchison Holdings is a Hong Kong headquartered conglomerate with key businesses in ports, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications. The company was created in 2015 to house the merged assets of Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa as the group sought to flatten out and simplify its original holding structure. CK Hutchison contains most of the businesses previously housed in Hutchison Whampoa, minus the property assets, which have been spun off into their own listing, CK Asset Holdings. Telecommunications activities now make up the largest share of EBITDA at around 32%.

CK Hutchison Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK: CKHUY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CK Hutchison Holdings's (CKHUY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CK Hutchison Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CK Hutchison Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUY)?

A

The stock price for CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK: CKHUY) is $7.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CK Hutchison Holdings.

Q

When is CK Hutchison Holdings (OTCPK:CKHUY) reporting earnings?

A

CK Hutchison Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CK Hutchison Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHUY) operate in?

A

CK Hutchison Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Conglomerates industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.