Range
4.13 - 4.14
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/5.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 5.1
Mkt Cap
734M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
177.6M
Outstanding
Rupert Resources Ltd is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company owns the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill and exploration permits and concessions, including the Ikkari prospect, all located in the central Lapland greenstone belt in Northern Finland. Its other projects include Hirsikangas and Surf Inlet. It operates in one reportable operating segment, being the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Rupert Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rupert Resources (RUPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rupert Resources (OTCQX: RUPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rupert Resources's (RUPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rupert Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Rupert Resources (RUPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rupert Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Rupert Resources (RUPRF)?

A

The stock price for Rupert Resources (OTCQX: RUPRF) is $4.1338 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:45:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rupert Resources (RUPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rupert Resources.

Q

When is Rupert Resources (OTCQX:RUPRF) reporting earnings?

A

Rupert Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rupert Resources (RUPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rupert Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Rupert Resources (RUPRF) operate in?

A

Rupert Resources is in the sector and industry.