Range
9.08 - 9.23
Vol / Avg.
139.8K/119.2K
Div / Yield
0.15/1.67%
52 Wk
5.33 - 9.14
Mkt Cap
18.7B
Payout Ratio
51.88
Open
9.22
P/E
16.8
EPS
0.49
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 3:25PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Norsk Hydro is a vertically integrated, low-cost player in the aluminum space. The company's operations span the full value chain for aluminum production, from bauxite mining to the manufacture of finished aluminum products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.290
REV5.321B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Norsk Hydro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norsk Hydro (OTCQX: NHYDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norsk Hydro's (NHYDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norsk Hydro.

Q

What is the target price for Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Norsk Hydro (OTCQX: NHYDY) was reported by Pareto Securities on February 8, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NHYDY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Norsk Hydro (NHYDY)?

A

The stock price for Norsk Hydro (OTCQX: NHYDY) is $9.12 last updated Today at 6:56:20 PM.

Q

Does Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 17, 2020.

Q

When is Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) reporting earnings?

A

Norsk Hydro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norsk Hydro.

Q

What sector and industry does Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) operate in?

A

Norsk Hydro is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.