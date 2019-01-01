QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/180.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
59M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
204.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Theralase Technologies Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds, their associated drug formulations and technology platforms intended to safely and effectively; treat various cancers, bacteria and viruses. The Cool Laser Technology division designs, develops, manufactures and markets proprietary super-pulsed laser technology indicated and cleared by Health Canada and the FDA for the healing of chronic knee pain and when used off-label for healing numerous nerve, muscle and joint conditions. The ACT division conducts preclinical and clinical research and development for PDCs, primarily in the treatment of cancer, with assistance from the CLT division to develop medical lasers to activate them.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Theralase Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Theralase Technologies (TLTFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Theralase Technologies (OTCQB: TLTFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Theralase Technologies's (TLTFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Theralase Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Theralase Technologies (TLTFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Theralase Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Theralase Technologies (TLTFF)?

A

The stock price for Theralase Technologies (OTCQB: TLTFF) is $0.289 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Theralase Technologies (TLTFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Theralase Technologies.

Q

When is Theralase Technologies (OTCQB:TLTFF) reporting earnings?

A

Theralase Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Theralase Technologies (TLTFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Theralase Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Theralase Technologies (TLTFF) operate in?

A

Theralase Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.