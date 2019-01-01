Theralase Technologies Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds, their associated drug formulations and technology platforms intended to safely and effectively; treat various cancers, bacteria and viruses. The Cool Laser Technology division designs, develops, manufactures and markets proprietary super-pulsed laser technology indicated and cleared by Health Canada and the FDA for the healing of chronic knee pain and when used off-label for healing numerous nerve, muscle and joint conditions. The ACT division conducts preclinical and clinical research and development for PDCs, primarily in the treatment of cancer, with assistance from the CLT division to develop medical lasers to activate them.