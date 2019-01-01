QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.3K
Div / Yield
2.87/5.10%
52 Wk
44.5 - 60.06
Mkt Cap
17.1B
Payout Ratio
43.47
Open
-
P/E
5.78
EPS
0.98
Shares
305.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 5:26AM
Nationale Nederlanden offers life insurance and nonlife insurance products across the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, and Central and Eastern Europe. The business recently divested its asset management operation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NN Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NN Group (NNGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NN Group (OTCPK: NNGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NN Group's (NNGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NN Group.

Q

What is the target price for NN Group (NNGPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for NN Group (OTCPK: NNGPF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NNGPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NN Group (NNGPF)?

A

The stock price for NN Group (OTCPK: NNGPF) is $56.15 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NN Group (NNGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NN Group.

Q

When is NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) reporting earnings?

A

NN Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NN Group (NNGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NN Group.

Q

What sector and industry does NN Group (NNGPF) operate in?

A

NN Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.